Dr. Bijlani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Bijlani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Bijlani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bijlani works at
Locations
University Behavioral Healthcar100 Metroplex Dr Ste 200, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 235-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best physiatrist I've ever had.
About Dr. Mona Bijlani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1518054931
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bijlani has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bijlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bijlani speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bijlani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bijlani.
