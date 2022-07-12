Overview

Dr. Mona Bhan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Bhan works at The Eye Center LLC in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.