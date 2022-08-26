Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazargan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Bazargan works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Maria Women's Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazargan?
Dr Bazargan was thorough, caring and amazing! She called me personally to check in after surgery. She explored options and answered all questions. I highly recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1437502499
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazargan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bazargan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bazargan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazargan works at
Dr. Bazargan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazargan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazargan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazargan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.