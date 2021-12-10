See All Pediatricians in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Ayoub works at Sayed R Aly Md in Bayonne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sayed R Aly MD PA
    451 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 823-3769

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2021
    There is no greater doctor in the world. I have been with Dr.Ayoub for the past 4 yrs under 3 different children. I drive 30 miles one way to see her. That’s how amazing she is. She is diligent, listens to every little detail and concern. She follows through. She is extremely dedicated. Thank you for everything DR.
    Luisa Jose — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114199551
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.

