Dr. Amini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Mona Amini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Amini works at
Locations
Granite Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center1045 Scott Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 778-9603
Omni Care Center1100 E Monroe St, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (928) 425-5721
Sun West Choice Healthcare & Rehab14002 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-6161
Sunset Hills Care and Rehab Inc1933 W Pepper Tree Dr, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (928) 428-4910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Mona Amini, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amini works at
Dr. Amini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.
