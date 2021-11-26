See All Rheumatologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Mona Amin, DO

Rheumatology
4.2 (27)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mona Amin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.

Dr. Amin works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Arthritis Rheumatology Associates PC
    5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates
    9520 W Palm Ln Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 172, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
  4. 4
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
  5. 5
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 375, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 26, 2021
    When I first scheduled an appointment with Dr Amin, I didn't realize how highly-regarded she is by the staff at AARA. I've heard numerous times about her being among "the best" and highly in demand. To the shock of the scheduler, I was able to get an appointment the following week only due to a cancellation. Despite her full schedule, she is always very prompt and thorough. Usually no time for small talk, which is fine with me, I imagine efficiency is the key to her full schedule. When submitting a question through the portal, I get a quick response from her or her PA or nurse.
    Hal S — Nov 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mona Amin, DO
    About Dr. Mona Amin, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1740476217
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Med Ctr; Mt Sinai Sch Med
    • Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

