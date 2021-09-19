Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Alvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Alvi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
Locations
Mesa Springs5560 MESA SPRINGS DR, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 292-4600
- 2 2600 E Southlake Blvd # 120-149, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (940) 320-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Listened to our problems carefully and answered all our questions .
About Dr. Mona Alvi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881602589
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas Tech University
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.