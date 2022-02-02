Dr. Alattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Alattar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Alattar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-9525
Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 578-0201
Oncology Consultants P. A.16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alattar was very patient and thorough in her explanation. I did not feel rushed at all.
About Dr. Mona Alattar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1558624239
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.