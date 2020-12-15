Dr. Poulose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mon Poulose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mon Poulose, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Gauhati University / Silchar Medical College and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Clinic For Pine Rest3225 N Evergreen Dr NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 222-3720
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services17325 Van Wagoner Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456 Directions (616) 847-5145
Pine Crest Southwest Clinic4211 Parkway Place Dr SW Ste 100, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 222-3700
Pine Rest Christian Mental Hlth300 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 455-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polouse is a very good psychiatrist. He listens, cares, and helps guide patients through the decisions that need to be made around their mental health. He is not afraid to prescribe medication, and yet seeks to help his patients heal in ways outside of medication (aka therapy). It seems like he genuinely wants to help patients get better. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Mon Poulose, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1982835526
Education & Certifications
- Gauhati University / Silchar Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulose has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulose.
