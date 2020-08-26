Dr. Momin Gabir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Momin Gabir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Momin Gabir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Gabir works at
Locations
Adonai Care LLC18444 N 25th Ave Ste 420, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (623) 825-0237Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience overall. Dr.Gabir is very knowledgeable and professional . I would definitely recommend him to family & friends. My treatment showed great results.
About Dr. Momin Gabir, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabir has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabir speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.