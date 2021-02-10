Overview

Dr. Molouk Rahnema, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rahnema works at Desert Cardiovascular Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.