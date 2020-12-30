Dr. Molly Wimbiscus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimbiscus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Wimbiscus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Neighborhood Family Prac Med Ct3569 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44102 Directions (216) 281-0872
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-5730
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing physician. She his an Autism expert as well!! She is able to understand the social emotional specifics of treating children with disabilities and schools. We are so appreciative if her!
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780851758
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Wimbiscus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wimbiscus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wimbiscus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wimbiscus has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wimbiscus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wimbiscus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wimbiscus.
