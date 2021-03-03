Overview

Dr. Molly Tatum, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH.



Dr. Tatum works at Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Tipp City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.