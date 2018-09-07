Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szerlip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Szerlip works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Group5236 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szerlip?
Three years ago we went to Dr Szerlip with the expectation of winding down my husband's care in hospice. We had moved to spend his final days near our grandchildren. He has good days and bad days but under her care he has been able to gradually build up stamina and experiences life. We owe the past three years of memories ( and hopefully more to come) to her excellent care, careful monitoring and great clinical care
About Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902849631
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Interventional Cardiology
