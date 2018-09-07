Overview

Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Szerlip works at THE HEART GROUP HTPN in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.