Dr. Molly Shields, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Shields, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Surgical & Medical Group1661 Soquel Dr Ste E, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 476-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and explains all treatment and recommendations. I never feel rushed and I always feel heard.
About Dr. Molly Shields, MD
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952302556
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
