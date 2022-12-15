Dr. Molly S Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly S Rutherford, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly S Rutherford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Rutherford works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Cardiology2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 203, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-8204Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Molly had reviewed my extensive medical records & had a treatment plan in mind. She has the best bedside manner & a lifetime of excellent practice. She has good relationships With other doctors. There is NOTHING negative to say about her practice.
About Dr. Molly S Rutherford, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861609091
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutherford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutherford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutherford has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutherford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutherford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutherford.
