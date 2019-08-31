Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Price, MD
Dr. Molly Price, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
Annapolis Neurology122 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-9694
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a relief, a doctor who listens and knows what drugs are helpful for my condition. Smart and the office staff are all nice
About Dr. Molly Price, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1831226299
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.