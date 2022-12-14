Dr. Molly Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Powers, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Molly Powers, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174960082
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
