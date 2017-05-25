Dr. Magnano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Magnano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molly Magnano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Pacific Rheumatology Associates Medical Group2100 Webster St Ste 112, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3060
2
Richard Gerber M.d. Inc.2250 Hayes St Ste 206, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 379-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Magnano is very caring and through. She takes time to talk to patients and more importantly listens! Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Molly Magnano, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992743579
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnano has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnano.
