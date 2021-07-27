Dr. Molly Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molly Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
1
Grand Island Clinic2444 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 382-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is such a wonderful provider! Very thankful for her and the care she provides.
About Dr. Molly Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750506911
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Med Ctr
- Creighton Univ Med Ctr
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
