Dr. Molly Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Griffin, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology1260 15th St Ste 1112, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 255-0221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From our youngest daughters visit in Drs earliest practice days, to 4 more of our family seeing Dr Griffin ages infant thru senior citizens, we can say accomplished, astute, practical, knowledgeable, skilled, plesant anx a joy to work with.
About Dr. Molly Griffin, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225104649
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.