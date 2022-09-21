See All Oncologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Molly Greenwade, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Molly Greenwade, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Greenwade works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology
    3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I have a huge fear and anxiety of going to Dr and needles have for years.my experience from the very first day was excellent.The eceptionst her secretary Nikki,the nurses and Dr.Greenwade made me feel so comfortable. They were professional and kind.answered all my questions.my surgery went super well. They call me throughout to check on me see how things are. I highly recommend her.
    Tammie mowrey — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Molly Greenwade, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235574401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo
