Dr. Molly Fortner, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Fortner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
1
Mecklenburg Medical Group Mmg200 S College St Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28202 Directions (704) 302-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fortner is exceptional. She is the best GP I have ever had. She is very caring, competent, personable, and with great bedside manners. She is well networked with great specialists.
About Dr. Molly Fortner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kim Dayani Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
