Overview

Dr. Molly Emott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Emott works at Trinity Health in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Simsbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.