Dr. Molly Chartier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chartier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Chartier, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Chartier, MD is a Dermatologist in Exeter, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Chartier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Dermatology23 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (978) 691-5690
-
2
York Office519 US Route 1 Unit 2, York, ME 03909 Directions (978) 691-5690
-
3
Northeast Dermatology Associates51 Webb Pl, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (978) 691-5690
-
4
Northeast Dermatology Associates155 Borthwick Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-9575
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chartier?
Visit was my annual (head to toe). Dr Molly was very thorough, asking questions and providing answers to mine. In my opinion one of the better doctors I’v ever experienced. Five Stars from me,
About Dr. Molly Chartier, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922245471
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chartier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chartier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chartier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chartier works at
Dr. Chartier has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chartier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chartier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chartier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chartier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chartier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.