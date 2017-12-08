Overview

Dr. Molly Brewer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Brewer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.