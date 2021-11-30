Dr. Mollie Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mollie Thompson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Main Office9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 314, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Northwest Portland2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 505, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 297-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My RA doctor for years. Wouldn't ever change. Please don't retire! thorough, competent. compassionate, smart, and gives great hip injections for which I am very grateful.
About Dr. Mollie Thompson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215035449
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- Oregon HSU
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Swelling and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.