Dr. Mollie Spire, DO
Overview
Dr. Mollie Spire, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Spire works at
Locations
-
1
Total Access Urgent Care P.c.9556 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 373-5757
-
2
Total Access Urgent Care PC1005 S Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 449-8677
-
3
Total Access Urgent Care PC600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 224-3208
-
4
Total Access Urgent Care12616 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 669-9193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician and bought my child to be evaluated . She was outstanding in her acumen and had an amazingly wonderfully presentations. Her staff could not have been better coordinated care with each had their own talent from Lucie the EMT to kind Esther as well as the technician who gave my son an injection. If all of the total access urgent cares are like this then another brand of outstanding urgent care is here ! Bravo !
About Dr. Mollie Spire, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144250887
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
