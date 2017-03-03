Overview

Dr. Mollie Rice-Dorrough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Rice-Dorrough works at Jorge A Arzac MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.