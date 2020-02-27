See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD

Neurology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Johnston works at UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 730-1518
    University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center
    300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7159

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Feb 27, 2020
listened to me, taken my experience with different treatments into consideration, made me feel respected and (most importantly) has been the only neurologist to provide me with rescue and preventative medications that actually work. Her office staff are amazing— they respond to requests quickly and are a huge part of why I stay with this office even after having moved out of the area!
Catherine Hegarty — Feb 27, 2020
About Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1093981276
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnston works at UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

