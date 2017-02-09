Overview

Dr. Mollie Ezzie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Ezzie works at Columbus OB/GYN in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.