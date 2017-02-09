Dr. Mollie Ezzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Ezzie, MD
Dr. Mollie Ezzie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Columbus Obstetricians - Gynecologists Inc.150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 434-2400
- 2 7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 434-2400
- 3 1125 Yard St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 434-2400
- Mount Carmel East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot say enough good things about Dr Ezzie. She is compassionate, knowledgable, thorough, and goes above- and- beyond. While in the past I would dread my annual appointments, Dr Ezzie makes the experience so much better with her ability to make her patients feel so comfortable and welcome. She is absolutely wonderful!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ezzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezzie.
