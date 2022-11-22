See All Pediatricians in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD

Pediatrics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital - Pediatrics | 2019

Dr. Blanchard-Brown works at Henry Ford Health System in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township
    1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 319-6210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437500774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Pediatrics | 2019
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard-Brown works at Henry Ford Health System in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard-Brown’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

