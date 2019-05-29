Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moksedul Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moksedul Habib, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Rangpur Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Habib works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group5945 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-4278Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.20041 W Valley Blvd Ste 4, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 823-8604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
Dr. Habib is a great doctor, he is very caring and kind. He took the time to explain my heart condition to me and my husband to understand in a much easier way and was very detailed! Thank you Dr. Habib!
About Dr. Moksedul Habib, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Arabic and Bengali
- 1780647313
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Rangpur Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Arabic and Bengali.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.