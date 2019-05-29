Overview

Dr. Moksedul Habib, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Rangpur Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Habib works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Tehachapi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.