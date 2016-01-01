Overview

Dr. Mokhtar Nasir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Nasir works at Phyllis Green Professional Center in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.