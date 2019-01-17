Overview

Dr. Mokhtar Morgan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Patient First in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA, Henrico, VA and Suffolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.