Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Asaadi Plastic Surgery101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 504, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1831250919
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
