Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (28)
Overview

Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Asaadi works at Mokhtar Asaadi, M.D., P.A. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asaadi Plastic Surgery
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 504, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 05, 2020
    AMAZING. Highly recommend!
    JSP — Jun 05, 2020
    About Dr. Mokhtar Asaadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831250919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asaadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asaadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asaadi works at Mokhtar Asaadi, M.D., P.A. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Asaadi’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Asaadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asaadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asaadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asaadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

