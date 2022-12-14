Overview

Dr. Mokbel Chedid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Chedid works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.