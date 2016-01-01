Overview

Dr. Mojtaba Olyaee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Olyaee works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.