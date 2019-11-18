Dr. Mojisola Adaramola-Ojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adaramola-Ojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojisola Adaramola-Ojo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mojisola Adaramola-Ojo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They completed their residency with Northwell Health System
Dr. Adaramola-Ojo works at
Locations
Avenue Pediatrics1140 Bloomfield Ave Ste 213, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 228-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing!! Always there when we need her, is on point with school papers as well.
About Dr. Mojisola Adaramola-Ojo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821286436
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health System
