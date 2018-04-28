Dr. Mojgan Rahmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojgan Rahmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mojgan Rahmani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kuwait University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Locations
-
1
IMA Endocrinology Associates1025 Verdae Blvd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 240-5029
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a great experience. After dealing with another endocrinologist in a different hospital system locally, I finally found a doctor who did the needed tests and addressed many issues. I am feeling better, on less medication, and am more in control with my diabetes and thyroid problems. Staff has been great!
About Dr. Mojgan Rahmani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164407482
Education & Certifications
- Kuwait University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmani has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahmani speaks Arabic.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmani.
