Dr. Mojgan Hosseinipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosseinipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojgan Hosseinipour, MD
Overview
Dr. Mojgan Hosseinipour, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sampson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hosseinipour works at
Locations
South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach400 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Sampson Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mojgan Hosseinipour, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1033570122
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
