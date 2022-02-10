Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD
Overview
Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles Chldns Hosp-Usc Sch Med
Locations
-
1
Short Hills Pediatrics Inc29 Columbia Tpke Ste 201, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 410-0422
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is our family favorite doctor. She is very attentive to details, always on time and my kids love her. I have only wonderful things to say about her and her practice, not a single request or question was ever left unanswered. We love her.
About Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104802438
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Chldns Hosp-Usc Sch Med
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behbakht speaks Arabic and Spanish.
