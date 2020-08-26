Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafaranchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22110 Roscoe Blvd Ste 303, West Hills, CA 91304 Directions (818) 887-5515
Mojdeh Zafaranchi M.D.23644 Vanowen St, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 887-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zafaranchi is the best, she has been taken care of my family for more than 25 years since her previous location because of how amazing the Dr is. and I strongly recommend her to anyone. Sometimes it can be busy but the Dr is worth it. I could never replace Dr Zafaranchi.
About Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1306936687
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafaranchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafaranchi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafaranchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafaranchi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafaranchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafaranchi.
