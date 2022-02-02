Dr. Mojdeh Momeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojdeh Momeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Mojdeh Momeni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Momeni works at
Locations
-
1
Ravi Hotchandani MD159 Barnegat Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9800
-
2
Hudson Valley Endoscopy Center Inc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 202, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Momeni?
I love going to see her she is a very caring and so are all the other staff wonderful people
About Dr. Mojdeh Momeni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1235396714
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momeni works at
Dr. Momeni has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momeni speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Momeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.