Overview

Dr. Mojdeh Momeni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Momeni works at Digestive Disease Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.