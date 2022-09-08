Overview

Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Ljubljani / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Lorbar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Old Saybrook, CT and Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.