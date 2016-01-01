Overview

Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Manaqib works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Cedarhurst, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Bohemia, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.