Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Manaqib works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Cedarhurst, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Bohemia, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 422-8080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Cedarhurst
    123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook
    444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa
    660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  5. 5
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick
    1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  6. 6
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre
    36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  7. 7
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia
    3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-0338
  8. 8
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City
    1101 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134410590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manaqib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manaqib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manaqib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manaqib works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Cedarhurst, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Bohemia, NY and Garden City, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Manaqib’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manaqib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manaqib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manaqib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manaqib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

