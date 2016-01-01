Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manaqib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD
Overview
Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Manaqib works at
Locations
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury, 45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797, (516) 422-8080, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Cedarhurst, 123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516, (516) 536-2800
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook, 444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563, (516) 536-2800
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa, 660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758, (516) 536-2800
5
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick, 1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566, (516) 536-2800
6
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre, 36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, (516) 536-2800
7
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia, 3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716, (631) 289-0338
8
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City, 1101 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530, (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Moiz Manaqib, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1134410590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major plans.
Telehealth services available.
Dr. Manaqib works at
Patient reviews: 7 reviews, overall rating 2.7
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manaqib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manaqib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.