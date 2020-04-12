Overview

Dr. Moiz Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Grand Medical clinic in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.