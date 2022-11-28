Overview

Dr. Moitri Savard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Savard works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Long Island City in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.