Dr. Moitri Savard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moitri Savard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine - Long Island City2825 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Savard is the best PCP that I have ever had. She is thorough and although she may not be specialized in neurology or hematology, she is extremely helpful and is able to keep you on track until you can see a specialist. Her staff is also great.
About Dr. Moitri Savard, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1003828393
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savard speaks Bengali.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Savard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savard.
