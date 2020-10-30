See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Wellington, FL
Dr. Moises Virelles, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moises Virelles, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Virelles works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Urogynecology in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Urogynecology
    1395 S State Road 7 Ste 330, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-6696
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Virelles is an excellent physician. Very careful, thorough, and cautious. Put me at ease through an unnerving procedure. Office is clean and efficient. Staff are exceptionally well trained.
    — Oct 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Moises Virelles, MD
    About Dr. Moises Virelles, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861457483
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital|Providence Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    • Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education

