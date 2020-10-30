Dr. Moises Virelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Virelles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moises Virelles, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Urogynecology1395 S State Road 7 Ste 330, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 765-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Virelles is an excellent physician. Very careful, thorough, and cautious. Put me at ease through an unnerving procedure. Office is clean and efficient. Staff are exceptionally well trained.
About Dr. Moises Virelles, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861457483
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Providence Hospital
- Prince George Gen Hosp|Prince George Gen Hospital
- Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virelles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virelles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virelles has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virelles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virelles speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Virelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virelles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.