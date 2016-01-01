Overview

Dr. Moises Tenembaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Rosario Facultad de Ciencias MÃˆdicas and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Tenembaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.